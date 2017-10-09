× Tight security in Chicago for Cubs, Bears and Columbus Day Parade

CHICAGO — Today is a big day for security officials in Chicago, because the city has three popular events on its schedule.

The Cubs host the Washington Nationals in Game 3 of the National League divisional playoffs. A pair of home wins Monday and Tuesday would send the Cubs to the NL championship series. Monday’s game starts at 3:08 p.m. and Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

For both games, Mike Ditka will give the ceremonial command, “Play Ball!” Bill Murray will sing the 7th Inning Stretch.

To ensure adequate security for Cubs fans, metal detectors are in place at Wrigley Field. Metal garbage cans have been removed from Wrigleyville street corners; mailboxes will be temporarily removed; and streets near the ballpark — especially Sheffield and Waveland — will be closed, starting three hours before the game.

Also on Monday’s schedule is the Columbus Day Parade, which steps off from State and Wacker at 12:30 p.m.

Later Monday night, the Bears welcome the Vikings to town for Monday Night Football. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.