Police release video of Aldi customers tackling would-be robber

VALPARAISO, Ind. – Police released surveillance video of Aldi customers tackling a would-be robber in Indiana.

Police responded to a robbery at the Aldi on the 2900 block of LaPorte Avenue in Valparaiso, Ind., around 7:20 p.m. on Friday, October 6. When police arrived, they saw five or six men holding down the robbery suspect.

Police said Thomas Powell, 36, of Hebron, came into the store with a mask on, approached a cashier and demanded money. He implied that he had a weapon in his pocket.

He got money from the cashier and was immediately restrained by a customer, police said. Additional customers helped and held Powell down until police arrived.

Powell was arrested and held on robbery charges.

Police are asking for information on the attempted robbery. They are asking anyone who helped with the apprehension of the suspect to come forward because officers wish to speak with them. Police said they want to speak to as many witnesses as possible.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Tom Horn at 219-462-2135.