CHICAGO — When Mike Ditka says “Play Ball,” you know it’s time to play ball.

The former Bears coach ushered in Game 3 of the NLDS this afternoon at Wrigley Field.

A Hall of Fame pitch to get the #NLDS started at Wrigley Field! pic.twitter.com/jZD69lVhjS — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) October 9, 2017

Bill Murray is slated to sing the 7th Inning Stretch later today.

Ditka and Dusty hug while #Cubs are being introduced — Carrie Muskat (@CarrieMuskat) October 9, 2017

Dusty Baker just left his spot on the baseline during introductions to hug Mike Ditka. This is Chicago. — Tyler Kepner (@TylerKepner) October 9, 2017