Plastic surgeon offering free procedures for Las Vegas shooting victims

LAS VEGAS -- A plastic surgeon’s office in Las Vegas is trying to help victims of the mass shooting by erasing some of their scars.

And they’re doing it for free.

19-year-old Alexandra Pettis is taking Plastic Surgery Vegas up on their offer. She was shot through the chest, and another bullet grazed her arm.

"I remember running and screaming and just remember looking at my arm," Pettis said.

Surgeons will be able to hide the wound on her arm with a skin graft.

“We thought we could maybe help with the smaller things that go on for weeks and months sometimes,” said Dr. Goesel Andon.

Pettis says after she was shot twice, several people put themselves on top of her so she wouldn't get shot anymore.

Her boyfriend was also shot in the stomach.