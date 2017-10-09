Over 88,000 honor Tom Petty by singing ‘I Won’t Back Down’ at Florida game

GAINESVILLE, FL. – Tom Petty’s hometown provided quite the tribute Saturday afternoon during Florida’s football game against LSU. In between the third and forth quarters, the entire crowd belted out Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down” off his first solo album “Full Moon Fever.”

The rock legend and frontman of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers died last Monday at the age of 66 after going into cardiac arrest.

Saturday night, country singer Jason Aldean performed a cover of “I Won’t Back Down” on Saturday Night Live as part of a tribute to the victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas. Aldean was onstage at the Route 91 Festival when the attack began. Before performing on SNL, Aldean said the families of victims and those who are hurting would not be alone.

“Because when America is at its best, our bond and our spirit is unbreakable,” the county singer said.

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’s “Greatest Hits” album, featuring “I Won’t Back Down,” has resurfaced as number two on Billboard‘s top 200 albums in the week following Petty’s death.

Watch Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’s original music video for “I Won’t Back Down” below.