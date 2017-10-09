Northwestern student assaulted, robbed on Chicago campus

CHICAGO — Northwestern University has issued a security alert after one of its law school students was assaulted and robbed on the Chicago campus.

At about 8 p.m. Sunday, the student approached by five individuals near the intersection of Superior Street and Fairbanks Court. The individuals physically assaulted the student, and took his laptop computer and cellphone.

A witness activated an emergency call box, notified police and then walked the student to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he received medical treatment.

The suspects ran away from the area on foot, but police could not find them.

The suspects are three men and two women. One man was described as being 5’4″ and wearing white pants, a white long-sleeved shirt and a dark jacket tied around his neck. The other two men were described as being 5’6″ and wearing dark clothing. A description of the females could not be obtained.

A review of video in the area is being conducted to determine whether any further details are available.

The Northwestern University Police Department advises all community members to be alert when traveling on or off campus, especially at night.