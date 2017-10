Álvaro R. Obregón, founder and president of the Chicago Mariachi Project

Event:

Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán

Sunday, October 15

3:00 p.m.

Chicago Symphony Center

220 S. Michigan Avenue

Chicago

cso.org

The Chicago Mariachi Project’s Mariachi Academy is giving a pre-concert performance from 2:15 to 2:45 PM in the first floor rotunda.

For more information about the Chicago Mariachi Project:

www.chicagomariachiproject.org/