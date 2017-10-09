Midday Fix: Garden tips from Tony Fulmer

Tony Fulmer, chief horticulture officer

Chalet Landscape, Nursery & Garden Center

3132 Lake Avenue

Wilmette

www.chaletnursery.com

Tony’s blog:

www.hortiholic.com/

Tips:

Creeping charlie, a difficult lawn weed to control, can be managed by wetting the area well one day and following up with a hand rake the next day to separate the stems from the soil and pull it out. After a hard frost, you can apply Weed Beater Ultra in lawn areas.

If you want to keep growing basil into the fall and winter, you’ll need a lot of direct sun and moisture. Remember, it’s a tropical plant.

You can also bring the green indoors after outdoor growing season by adding succulents to your surroundings. Place them in direct sunlight in a porous container and take care to not overwater or over-fertilize.

To weed or not to weed? A weed is any plant growing out of place. If you don’t’ want it and didn’t plant it, you can consider it a weed and remove it. Remove weeds by pulling them by the roots.