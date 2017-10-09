McDonald’s issues public statement following Szechuan Sauce backlash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

McDonald's Szechuan Sauce returned to the fast-food chain for one day only, but fans were outraged by the restaurant's "super-limited" supply.

The sauce was available for a limited time in 1998 when it was offered with kid's meals to promote Disney's "Mulan." Szechuan Sauce has now returned to the public eye thanks to a reference in the hit Adult Swim cartoon "Rick and Morty."

"Ricky and Morty" season three, episode one opens with a dream sequence of protagonist Rick going to McDonald's to taste the Szechuan Sauce one last time. At the end of the episode, Rick reveals that tasting Szechuan Sauce is his "series arc," and he'll taste it again "if it takes nine seasons."

Some "Rick and Morty" fans waited in line for hours to get the limited sauce but still left empty handed when the sauce ran out. At one location, law enforcement was called in to tame the wild crowds.

McDonald's issued a public statement on the outrage:

"To our customers and Szechuan Sauce lovers, Yesterday, we were truly humbled by the amazing curiosity, passion, and energy this community showed to welcome back Szechuan Sauce - even just for one day. Thank you, a million times over. Between the costumes, the memes and the cross-state travel, you, the fans showed us what you got. And our super-limited batch, though well-intentioned, clearly wasn't enough to meet that demand. 'Not Cool' We agree. So, we're gonna make this right. In the last 24 hours, we've worked to open any portal necessary. And it worked. Szechuan Sauce is coming back once again this winter. And instead of being one-day-only and limited to select restaurants, we're bringing more - a lot more - so that any fan who's willing to do whatever it takes for Szechuan Sauce will only have to ask for it at a nearby McDonald's. We want to make this right. You're some of the best fans in this, or any, dimension... and we plan to deliver on that promise as soon as possible. Stay tuned. -Your friends at McDonald's"

The sauce will return this winter with a larger supply, but the date has yet to be announced.

You spoke. We’ve listened. Lots more #SzechuanSauce and locations. Details soon. And that’s the wayyy the news goes! pic.twitter.com/ooIrbZBsOw — McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 8, 2017