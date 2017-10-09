Man sentenced to 80 years for fatally shooting teen who tried to steal marijuana plant from backyard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A Denver man says he will appeal his 80 year sentence for shooting a teen to death and critically injuring another one after they tried to steal a marijuana plant from his backyard.

The shooting happened last October, according to KDVR.

15-year-old Keylin Mosely was shot dead and his 14-year old friend was paralyzed over what family calls a stupid teenage prank.

“The boys were trying to steal a pot plant from the backyard of an illegal grow,” said Mosley’s cousin, Salina Mosley.

Family says they forgive the man responsible, even though he’s still claiming to be innocent.

Outside the Denver District Courthouse Wednesday, Salina described the teen taken from this world nearly one year ago.

“A chocolate prince with a chocolate smile. Very quiet, very observed, very fun, loving,” she said.

It was in the early morning hours of October 9th that Denver Police say Mosley and his 14-year-old friend hopped a fence attempting to steal a marijuana plant from the illegal backyard grow.

“Keylin was not trying to kill, he was not trying to destroy and he was not trying to hurt nobody,” Salina said.

From the home’s second story window, prosecutors say 49-year-old Keith Hammock fired shots, hitting both boys. They say Hammock then came down to the alley to check his aim.

“The thing is Josiah said, I’m sorry for what me and my friend did and I’m sorry we didn’t mean to do nothing, I’m sorry and he still shot him. He did not do CPR on Keylin. He walked in the house and said, they tried to rob me!” Salina explained of that night.

The family says the 14-year-old was on the phone with 911 when he was shot a second time by Hammock, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down.

Despite Hammock’s conviction, in Wednesday’s sentencing hearing he maintained his innocence, telling the judge he is the true victim and that he was not the one who fired the shots.

“We forgive him because we have to. We forgive him but life goes on, he knows what he did. He knows what happened that night. Josiah knows what happened that night. Keylin is gone,” Salina said, adding, all that matters is that justice has finally been served.

“He has to deal with what he did. When he comes to terms, that’s on him but we are moving on,” she said.

Hammock addressed the court before sentencing and said he suffered from ineffective counsel, a biased judge and a manufactured conviction. He said he will appeal his case. ​