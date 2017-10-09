Man accused of raping 12-year-old given joint custody of her child

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANILAC COUNTY, Mich. -- A judge in Michigan has granted parental rights to a man who allegedly raped his 8-year-old son's mother.

According to The Detroit News, the victim's attorney says Christopher Mirasolo, 27, raped her client nine years ago when she was just 12-years-old and he was 18-years-old.

He plead guilty to third-degree sexual misconduct and served six-and-a-half months in jail.

A DNA test found that Mirasolo fathered a child by the victim.

So, the judge order his name added to the child's birth certificate as well as awarded him parental rights.

The victim's lawyer plans to contest the ruling, citing a recent law that allows courts to terminate the parental rights of children conceived by rape.