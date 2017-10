× Man, 46, fatally shot in Grand Crossing

CHICAGO – A man was fatally shot Monday afternoon in the city’s Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Chicago police said a 46-year-old man was shot multiple times in the 7300 block of South Dante around 2 p.m.

He was taken to Northwestern Hospital where he died around 3:15 p.m.

No word yet if any suspects are in custody.