Lunchbreak: Beet muhammara

Chef Sandra Holl

Floriole Cafe and Bakery

1220 W. Webster

Chicago

(773) 883-1313

Event:

Taste America

Friday, October 27

7:00 p.m.

Radisson Blu Aqua Hotel

**Event sold out**

To be added to the wait list:

Taste America

Beet Muhammara

Yield: 2 quarts

Ingredients

36 ounces raw beets, peeled and cubed (roughly 3 large sized beets)

2 cups toasted walnuts

3 garlic cloves, smashed

1/4 cup water

3/4 cup lemon juice (roughly the juice of 3 lemons)

1/4 cup pomegranate molasses

2 teaspoons salt

1 Tablespoon + 1.5 teaspoons ground cumin

1.5 teaspoons red chile flake

1.5 teaspoons smoked paprika

3/4 cup olive oil

Directions

With food processor running, drop in garlic cloves and let them chop. Toss everything else into the food processor, except for the olive oil, and blend until incorporated. Drizzle in the olive oil until thick and emulsified.

Recipe courtesy of Chef Sandra Holl, Floriole Bakery