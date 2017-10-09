Lunchbreak: Beet muhammara

Chef Sandra Holl
Floriole Cafe and Bakery
1220 W. Webster
Chicago
(773) 883-1313
Event:
Taste America
Friday, October 27
7:00 p.m.
Radisson Blu Aqua Hotel
**Event sold out**
To be added to the wait list:
Beet Muhammara
Yield: 2 quarts
Ingredients
36 ounces raw beets, peeled and cubed (roughly 3 large sized beets)
2 cups toasted walnuts
3 garlic cloves, smashed
1/4 cup water
3/4 cup lemon juice (roughly the juice of 3 lemons)
1/4 cup pomegranate molasses
2 teaspoons salt
1 Tablespoon + 1.5 teaspoons ground cumin
1.5 teaspoons red chile flake
1.5 teaspoons smoked paprika
3/4 cup olive oil
Directions
With food processor running, drop in garlic cloves and let them chop. Toss everything else into the food processor, except for the olive oil, and blend until incorporated. Drizzle in the olive oil until thick and emulsified.
