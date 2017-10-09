× Let the Trubisky Era Begin: Mitchell gets his first start on WGN tonight

CHICAGO – It’s been a bit since the Bears have played in a game that could be classified as “highly anticipated.”

Perhaps the 2013 regular season finale against the Packers, with an NFC North title, would be the last one fans could think of. Some might even go back to the last playoff game the team took part in back in January of 2011 when Soldier Field host the NFC Championship game.

Tonight would certainly qualify as that kind of a game. Funny that it comes when the team is 1-3 and comes home after a 21-point loss on the road.

Thank “Mitch-A-Palooza” for that.

For the first time in his career, in one of the more anticipated debuts in Bears’ history, Mitchell Trubisky will get his first career start tonight against the Vikings at Soldier Field on Monday Night Football. It will be carried on WGN-TV with coverage starting at 6:30 PM.

Trubisky becomes the first rookie quarterback to start for the Bears since Kyle Orton did so back in 2005. That was on opening day against the Redskins in Washington, when he was filling in for the injured Rex Grossman, with the Bears losing that game 9-7.

The afformentioned quarterback was the last first round pick to start for the Bears in his rookie season. Grossman’s first start came in 2003 against the Vikings at home and he led the Bears to a 13-10 victory.

On Monday night at Soldier Field, the excitment is all over the place.

New Bears starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky takes the field for warmups. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/NoMIUDJfJ8 — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) October 9, 2017