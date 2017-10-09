Game 4 time set for Cubs vs Nats

CHICAGO — Game 4 of the NLDS will start Wednesday at 4:38 p.m CST.
Initially, the outcome of the Dodgers and Diamondbacks was going to determine the start time of the Cubs and Nationals. But rain is on the way to Chicago so MLB has determined it will start in the afternoon
In a statement, the Cubs said:
Major League Baseball announced tonight that Tuesday’s Game Four of the National League Division Series between the Washington Nationals and the host Chicago Cubs on TBS will have a first pitch time of 5:38 p.m. (ET)/4:38 p.m. (CT), regardless of the outcome of tonight’s NLDS Game Three between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Forecasts for Chicago on Tuesday evening led MLB to establish the 4:38 p.m. local first pitch time at Wrigley Field.