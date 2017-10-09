Detroit firefighter fired for bringing watermelon to station

​​

DETROIT – A firefighter in Detroit was fired for bringing a watermelon to a predominately black fire station, WJBK reports.

Robert Pattison, 44, was a probationary firefighter at Engine 55. It’s tradition for the new arrivals to bring a gift when they first start out as a way to greet their new team. Most people bring in doughnuts, Second Battalion Chief Shawn McCarty told WJBK.

But Pattison decided to bring in a watermelon wrapped in a pink ribbon, and some of the African-American firefighters took offense since most of the firefighters at Engine 55 are black, WJBK said.

The fire commissioner said Pattinson was officially discharged before he officially started the job.

Pattison said it was not a joke and that he did not mean to offend anyone.

The fire commissioner said there is zero tolerance for discriminatory behavior.