CHICAGO — With the Cubs trailing in the middle of the 7th of Game 3, the pep talk from Bill Murray came at the right time.

Bill and his brother Joel led the hometown crowd in an impassioned version of “Take Me Out to the Ballgame.”

Most of social media was hoping a little Murray Magic would rub off on the team.

If Bill Murray singing the stretch doesn’t get the Cubs amped up, nothing will. — Jeremiah Wingstedt (@jwingstedt) October 9, 2017

Bill Murray: The Best Hype Man in the business. — Cubs Talk (@NBCSCubs) October 9, 2017

Magic of Bill Murray > Schwarber’s double error #Cubs — Andy Bien (@bizniff) October 9, 2017

Bill Murray’s 7th inning stretch singing take me out to the ball game is definitely the turning point of this game 🐻🐻🐻 — Van Kosty (@kanvosty) October 9, 2017

And it seemed to because shortly after, the Cubs tied the game, 1-1.

Many also liked the addition of his brother.

Hell with Bill Murray. Freddy freakin Rumsen is singing "Take Me Out To The Ballgame!"@MadMenQTs#NLDSGame3 pic.twitter.com/16WPD7qKeh — EMerson Davis (@m_e_dayvus79) October 9, 2017

Strange–watching the Murray brothers (?!) sing the #Cubs 7th inning stretch , I learned the mad man on right is Bill Murray's brother! #mlb pic.twitter.com/3tCuiN2NR8 — peter walhout (@PWalhout) October 9, 2017

7th inning stretch with Bill Murray. Let’s get some runs! #FlytheW pic.twitter.com/BEUvmqFTMG — Andy Kofoid (@akofoid) October 9, 2017

Bill Murray 7th Inning Stretch was great, but Max is still no-hitting… pic.twitter.com/50avSmSL49 — Tom Eschen (@TomEschenJr) October 9, 2017

Some fans even remarked on Murray’s last Game 3 stretch.