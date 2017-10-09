Bill Murray to sing the 7th Inning Stretch at Wrigley for NLDS Game 3

CHICAGO — One of the most famous Chicago Cubs fans is returning the Wrigley Field to sing the stretch.

Bill Murray will sing the 7th Inning Stretch Monday during Game 3 of the National League Division Series. So far, the series is tied up with the Cubs and the Washington Nationals each winning one game at Nationals Park.

Monday’s game starts 3:08 p.m. on TBS.

Murray isn’t the only one bringing star power to The Friendly Confines. Cubs Hall of Famer Billy Williams will throw out the first pitch and former Bears Coach Mike Ditka will announce “Play Ball!” to kick off the game.

Wrigley favorite John Vincent will sing the National Anthem.

