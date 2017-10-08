Sunday Brunch: Loews Chicago Hotel’s Smoked Short Rib Chili

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Kevin Atkinson, executive chef of Loews Chicago Hotel stopped by WGN News to share his recipe for Smoked Short Rib Chili.

3rd Annual Harvest Fest

Loews Chicago Hotel

Saturday, October 14, 2017

455 N. Park Drive

11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Loewshotel.com/chicago-downtown

Smoked Short Rib Chili

INGREDIENTS

5 lbs Beef Short Rib, boneless, smoked for 2 hours

5 strips Black Pepper Bacon, cut into lardons

4 cups Onion, small dice

1/4 cups Garlic, Chopped

1 Poblano Pepper, roasted, seeded, and diced

1 Red Bell Pepper, roasted, seeded, and diced

2 cups San Marzano Canned Tomatoes

1/2 Chipotle Canned

1/4 cup Sun Dried Tomatoes

4 cups Pale Ale Beer

4 cups Dark Chicken Stock or Veal Stock

1.5 tbsp. Cumin, ground

1/8 tsp. Arbol

1 tbsp Smoked Paprika

1/4 tbsp Chili Powder

1/4 tbsp Coriander, Ground

1/4 tbsp Cinnamon, Ground

5 Thyme Sprigs

2 Star Anise

2 Organic Kidney Beans, canned

2 Organic White Beans, canned

Salt, Kosher to taste

1/4 cup Apple Cider Vinegar

METHOD & TECHNIQUE:

1. Season short ribs with plenty of salt and pepper, hot smoke for two - three hours at 275 degrees. Cool and dice meat.

2. Cook bacon in a large pot

3. Add onion, garlic and brown lightly

4. Add spices and toast

5. Add diced short ribs

6. Deglaze with beer and stock

7. Puree together tomatoes, chipotle and add

8. Make a boquet with thyme and anise

9. Cook for 4-6 hours on low heat

10. Taste to be sure short ribs tender

11. Add canned beans - add more or less bean depending on personal preference

12. Add apple cider vinegar at end.

13. Adjust seasoning if needed