Quadriplegic marathoner still making his way after sun sets on the Chicago Marathon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The sun has gone down, and the runners in the 40th Annual Chicago Marathon are now headed home. Well, almost all of them.

With 20 marathon runs in his lifetime, Alan Robinson is ready to hang up his shoes for good - after one last race. Robinson took off at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, and was still out on the course as of 9:50 p.m. The 62-year-old is a walking quadriplegic, also called an incapable quadriplegic, who has tackled all his races following a tragic car accident in 1991.

Just 12 years after that crash he finished his first Chicago Marathon in just over six hours. This year, his body stiff and weakening, Robinson will likely not finish the 26.2 mile course until well after midnight. Alan is surrounded by a small group of friends who agreed to walk with him this year, partly for safety, but mostly for emotional and physical support should he need it.

Robinson has recently survived prostate cancer and lives with a serious heart condition. While he still struggles to use his limbs, he always has a smile on his face - and inspires those around him.