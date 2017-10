CHICAGO — The 40th annual Bank of America Chicago Marathon kicked off Sunday morning and Galen Rupp became the first American to win the marathon since 2002.

Galen Rupp crossed the finished line at 2 hours 9 minutes and 20 seconds.

The women’s race was won by Ethiopian Tirunesh Dibaba in 2 hours 18 minutes and 31 seconds.

Tatyana McFadden won the women’s wheelchair race and Marcel Hug won the men’s wheelchair race.