No major issues at Chicago Marathon after Las Vegas attack sparks security concerns

CHICAGO, Ill. -- Chicago police, federal agents and security agents all geared up to ensure the 40th Annual Bank of America Chicago Marathon was safe for participants in the 26.2 mile race. Race coordinators reported that there were no major issues in this year's race.

The strict security measures follow the mass shooting in Las Vegas, which killed 58 people and left 500 more wounded. The shooter is suspected to have planned a similar attack in Chicago although he failed to follow through with his plan.

Increased security measures at the Chicago Marathon included 1,000 extra police officers who attended the race. Many were undercover in the crowd. Additionally, K-9 officers were on patrol. A flight restriction was placed over the area. Only law enforcement was allowed to fly overhead. Layers of fencing, snow plows, and garbage trucks were used as barricades, and portable watchtowers were put in place to see over the crowd.

Runner Sidney Gutierrez said, "the security check was a little longer. There were more checkpoints than usual. Metal detectors and more bag checks. Overall I think it was pretty safe."

In a few weeks, marathon coordinators will meet to evaluate this year's security and race plans and decide how to move forward with 2018's race.