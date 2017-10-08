Newborn’s death ruled a homicide after autopsy finds she was beaten to death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The death of a one-month-old girl was ruled a homicide after an autopsy revealed she had been beaten to death, the Cook County Medical Examiner said in a statement Sunday.

Rescue workers responded to a 911 call reporting a one-month-old girl was unresponsive around 6 a.m. Saturday in the 6700 block of South East End Ave. in the South Shore neighborhood.

Paramedics took the infant, who has since been identified as Toriella Turpin, to Comer Children's Hospital, where she was pronounced dead just before 7 a.m.

Chicago police have been calling the case a death investigation, but on Sunday the medical examiner ruled her death a homicide due to blunt force trauma to the head.

A spokesperson for the Illinois Dept. of Children and Family Services said the agency is conducting an investigation into allegations of neglect in the home where the newborn was found.

Police said they are investigating, but have not said whether they have anyone in custody in connection with the child's death.