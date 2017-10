TAMPERE, Finland — McDonald’s is testing out a vegan-friendly option overseas—the McVegan.

The Huffington Post reported that the soy-based McVegan will be available in Tampere, Finland, from October 4 through November 21.

McDonald’s currently has very limited vegan options including a side salad and oatmeal without the cream.

And those famous fries aren’t vegetarian-friendly—they’re cooked with a beef flavoring.

No word on when or if the plant-based patty will be coming to the United States.