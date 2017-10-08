× Man charged after woman injured in Antioch fireworks accident

ANTIOCH, Ill. – A man is facing charges after a woman was injured when she lit what she thought was a candle but was actually a firework.

Justin Kennedy, 28, brought a firework to a gathering at the 21800 block of West North Avenue in Antioch, Ill., on Saturday around 7 p.m., according to police.

A woman at the gathering, 30, picked up the firework, which was red, white and blue and about the size of a quarter-stick of dynamite, and lit it up. She thought the firework was a candle and held it in her hand. It then exploded injuring her.

Police said the woman was then taken to the hospital.

A child and another adult were also injured from the blast. Both of them had minor injuries.

Kennedy is charged with one felony count of reckless conduct and one misdemeanor count of endangering the life/health of a child.