Homeowner, 60, shoots man who broke into home

CHICAGO — A 60-year-old homeowner shot someone he said tried to break into his home.

Police said the suspect forced his way into the house in the 4500 block of South St. Lawrence around 11 p.m. on Saturday with a crowbar–that’s when the homeowner fired several shots.

The suspect, a 44-year-old man, was hit multiple times and drove himself to the hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Police say the homeowner has a valid FOID card and a conceal carry permit.

Charges are pending.