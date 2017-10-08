Gardeners plant the seeds of Spring at the botanic garden’s Bulb Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO, Ill. -- Around 250 types of bulbs were on display at the Chicago Botanic Garden's 2017 Fall Bulb Festival. The 3-day event attracted more than 16,000. All proceeds benefited the Chicago Botanic Garden.

The event began in 1999 and continues today thanks to dedicated organizers like Stephanie Lindemann, the Chicago Botanic Garden's Manager of Horticultural Events.

"We have some bulbs for every type of gardener, whether you’re experienced, whether you’re a novice, whether you have no garden at all, and you can grow something on a balcony, or you have no balcony and you simply want to enjoy something indoors," she says.

Many of the bulbs make a long journey from Holland to Chicago before visitors finally take them home to their gardens.

"It can be daunting walking away with a big bag of bulbs and the thought of all you have to do but the reward is so huge in the spring. I’ve never heard a person complain about the effort they put in in the fall," said Lindemann.

You can browse the festival's bulb catalog and learn more about the event at www.chicagobotanic.org.