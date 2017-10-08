From The Tower: The Cubbies and Trubisky are the talk of the town

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Monday will be one of the more exciting Chicago sports days in recent memory.

Not only are the Cubs playing their first postseason game at Wrigley Field in 2017, but the Bears will start Mitchell Trubisky at quarterback for the first time.

Naturally those two topics dominated the majority of Sunday's Sports Feed at Jarrett Payton talked with Josh Frydman "From The Tower" at WGN Radio.

You can watch their discussion on the Cubs in the video above and Trubisky's first start against the Vikings in the video below.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

But there were other things going on besides those two teams on Sunday's show.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There was plenty of happiness to go around the United Center this weekend.

The Blackhawks crushed the Penguins and Blue Jackets to open the season, outscoring them 15-2 in a pair of wins. On top of that, Eddie Olczyk made an appearance at the stadium to take in a game as he continues treatment for Colon Cancer.

Jarrett and Josh discussed what it meant to see Eddie at the UC on Saturday in the video above .

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It was a great weekend for Jarrett's Miami Hurricanes down in Tallahassee.

They picked up a win over their rivals on a last-second touchdown to run their record to 4-0 on the season.

He expresses his joy over the victory to Josh in the video above.