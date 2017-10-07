Runners, police department prepare for Chicago Marathon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The 40th annual Bank of America Chicago Marathon, kicks off bright and early Sunday morning.

The runners have a lot to think about as they prepare for the big race. Everything from finish time to security is at the top of their minds.

More than 40,000 runners, from all 50 stated and 100 countries are preparing to run 26.1 miles.

“I’m excited. I think this is going to be so fun,” Emily Finlason said.

The runners— some elite, and some first-time marathon runners said they’ve been preparing for months.

“Breathing is much better. Cadence is better. Just my overall spirit, a lot more positive vibes,” Les Boadu, from Ghana, said.

“I actually remember how tough it was for the first time in 2015. I hope it’s not that tough tomorrow,” Rodrigo Perez, from Belize, said.

“A little nervous, but it’s time to get this show on the road,” Finlason said.

And it won’t exactly be “race weather,” with highs in the upper 70s on Sunday.

“We can’t control the weather so we are focusing on things we can control so we are going to dress accordingly, drink a lot of water, and hope for the best,” Finalson said.

Also preparing, for this race is the City of Chicago which is promising 1,000 additional officers with many of them working undercover.

The police department is ramping-up security, in light of news that Las Vegas shooter, Stephen Paddock, may have thought about targeting Lollapolooza, by renting rooms at Chicago’s Blackstone Hotel.

“Everywhere we run there’s always the question since Boston, but you know this is so a great place to be. Everybody the energy. We’re going to be fine,” Rodrigo Perez said.

“I have a higher faith and a higher power that I believe in that will protect all of us and keep us safe tomorrow race day,” Boadu said.

The first wave of runners leaves the starting line at 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning.