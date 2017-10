CHICAGO — As the Chicago Cubs try to take a commanding lead in the NLDS out in Washington, the skies over Wrigley Field in Chicago are showing some promising signs.

Rainbow outside Wrigley. That has to be a good sign, right? #Cubs pic.twitter.com/hpIlY1KRPW — crawly's cub kingdom (@crawlyscubs) October 7, 2017

Several users on Twitter documented the rainbow – and in some cases rainbowS – over Wrigleyville Saturday evening after rains moved through.

From my window. That thing at the bottom of the rainbow? That's Wrigley Field. @cubs pic.twitter.com/6ZmEh3nh72 — Michelle C (@MichelleLynneC) October 7, 2017

@StoolFrederic DOUBLE RAINBOW LANDING IN WRIGLEY RIGHT NOW SO HELP ME GOD THE MORALE IS HIGH ON CLARK ST pic.twitter.com/SMvJiC60Ut — HOWDAK DOiN (@HowardDoing) October 7, 2017

We’re not saying the rainbow ends here, but we’re not saying it doesn’t, either: pic.twitter.com/LsKotNdHGF — Beermiscuous (@Beermiscuous) October 7, 2017

Double rainbow. What does it mean — for Cubs? We’ll have to wait and see.