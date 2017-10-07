Pair helps to open new Back of the Yards community center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- One of Chicago’s most troubled neighborhoods is celebrating the opening of new community center that officials hope will have a positive impact on everyone from seniors to students.

The new San Miguel School Community Center is a project in which a couple of strength coaches helped reveal the real strength of the Back of the Yards community.

A group of students under the direction of artist Luis Munoz painted a mural for the grand opening of the community center.

This is a neighborhood where more than 30 percent live below poverty line, nearly a third of adults have no high school diploma, and gang violence has become commonplace.

The gym at San Miguel school sat in disrepair for years. The problem was funding, and that’s where former Notre Dame football player Nik Rodriguez and former Ohio State football strength coach Cam Paulson came in; throwing their muscle behind the project.

They were able to raise $75,000 to help complete the project.

To learn more about their charitable efforts, visit www.itavchicago.org/