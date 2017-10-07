Nelly arrested in Washington for alleged rape on tour bus

AUBURN, Wash. — Police in Washington arrested Nelly, whose real name is Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., Saturday morning after a woman on his tour bus called authorities claiming she was raped, KCPQ reported.

Nelly performed Friday night at the White River Amphitheatre.

Officers said Nelly went to Seattle afterwards and the woman returned with him and called police about 3:45 a.m. alleging the assault occurred on his bus.

A police spokesperson said the bus was parked near the Walmart Supercenter on in the 700 block of Outlet Collection Way.

Officers said they had probable cause to arrest the rapper and he was booked into the SCORE jail in Des Moines for Rape 2nd Degree.

According to a promotional flyer, Nelly was scheduled to attend a four-year anniversary party Friday night at the Aston Manor nightclub in Seattle.

His next tour stop is at the Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre in Ridgefield, WA tonight to perform with Florida Georgia Line and Chris Lane.

TMZ reports that Nelly’s lawyer said the accusations are false and that he is a victim of a “completely fabricated allegation.”