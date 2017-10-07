Eddie Olczyk thanks fans for support during cancer treatment

Eddie Olczyk made an appearance at Saturday night’s Blackhawks game as he undergoes treatment for colon cancer.

The Hawks color commentator spoke with Pat Foley between periods Saturday night.

Olczyk says he will have his third treatment on Monday.

He spoke about the overwhelming support he and his family have received from the team, the organization and the fan community.

He also thanked his medical team.

"I'll be thanking people forever," he said.

Olczyk announced his diagnosis this summer.

Olczyk got emotional when speaking about the support and strength of his wife.

"I'm a lucky guy," he said.

A few weeks ago, Olczyk visited the team at practice.