Cubs fan becomes social media star with home run catch

WASHINGTON — Chicago Cubs Anthony Rizzo hit what appeared to be a home run in the top of the 4th during Game 2 of the NLDS, but a fan’s catch caused the play to be reviewed.

A #Cubs fan got the HR ball and he's on his cell calling his friends now. However, umps reviewing whether he interfered — Carrie Muskat (@CarrieMuskat) October 7, 2017

Did the fan reach over railing?! — Silvy (@WaddleandSilvy) October 7, 2017

The call on the field was confirmed bringing both Rizzo and Kris Bryant home.

Call on the field is confirmed. Rizzo gets his HR, the fan got the ball. #Cubs lead 3-1 — Carrie Muskat (@CarrieMuskat) October 7, 2017

As such, Twitter went nuts.

Anthony Rizzo's go-ahead home run! Did the Cubs fans interfere or was it gone?pic.twitter.com/3ESqi918lg — FanSided MLB (@FanSidedMLB) October 7, 2017

Cubs fan Sean Thompson of New Kent, Va., poses with Anthony Rizzo's HR ball he caught one-handed leaning over wall. pic.twitter.com/CzsdEPK86Z — David Haugh (@DavidHaugh) October 7, 2017

Cubs have the anti-Steve Bartman now. Great. I hate this. — 🎃Matt Shorrorley🎃 (@MattorShirley) October 7, 2017

#Cubs fan Sean Thompson of Virginia, who caught the Rizzo home run ball. #NLDS pic.twitter.com/JhyTO8dyjd — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) October 7, 2017

Cubs fan makes one-handed catch and is waving the ball around. Fan meddling in playoff game…hmm, has Dusty Baker ever seen that before? — David Haugh (@DavidHaugh) October 7, 2017

This @cubs fan is about to become famous. In the front row, he caught Rizzo's 2-run homer. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/cULZmIr9Tt — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) October 7, 2017