Blackhawks Game Notes For Saturday vs. Columbus

* The Blackhawks are 14-2-2 versus the Blue Jackets since the start of the 2011-12 season (8-1-0 at home), outscoring Columbus 67-37 over the 18 games. However, the Blue Jackets are 4-2-0 in their last six games versus the Blackhawks after winning just four of their previous 24 games versus Chicago.

* The Blackhawks won 10-1 at home versus Pittsburgh on Thursday, Chicago’s most goals in a game since October 12, 1988 versus Winnipeg (10-1 win), its most ever goals scored in a season opener and the most by any team in a season opener since Calgary in 1989-90 (10-7 win).

* Patrick Sharp, who rejoined the Blackhawks as a free agent over the offseason after spending the previous two seasons with Dallas, has scored 28 career goals versus the Blue Jackets (the most by any player all-time and his most versus any single opponent).

*Brandon Saad lit the lamp three times on Thursday, his second career hat trick (also had three goals at Carolina on April 2, 2016). The three-point game was the eighth of his career, and his first since recording that hat trick at Carolina.