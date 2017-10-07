CHICAGO, Ill. -- Despite rain, Cubs fans came out Saturday to support their team at game 2 of the National League Division Series. WGN's Kelly Davis talked to Cubs fans before the game.
All-weather Cubs fans brave the rain to cheer them on in Wrigleyville
-
Cubs vs Nationals playoff schedule set and fans are ready
-
Cubs ‘Bullpen Dancing’ has another strong week at Wrigley Field
-
Registration for Cubs playoff tickets now open
-
Cubs planning playoff road-game watch parties at The Park at Wrigley
-
Cubs to donate raffle proceeds to Hurricane Harvey relief effort
-
-
MLB announces the start times for the first two Cubs-Nationals NLDS games
-
Jordan Bernfield discusses the Cubs’ upcoming NLDS on Sports Feed
-
Cubs game against Diamondbacks underway after rain delay
-
Len Kasper and Jim Deshaies discuss the Cubs’ stretch run on Sports Feed
-
THE CUBTOBER DIARY: Could this be the greatest era of Cubs baseball?
-
-
WGN-TV PRESENTS “CUBS NIGHTLY” STARTING MONDAY, OCTOBER 2
-
Indians close in on 1935 Cubs’ long-standing consecutive wins mark
-
As the Cardinals loom, Cubs’ hitters are strong again in sweeping the Mets