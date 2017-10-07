All-weather Cubs fans brave the rain to cheer them on in Wrigleyville

CHICAGO, Ill. -- Despite rain, Cubs fans came out Saturday to support their team at game 2 of the National League Division Series. WGN's  Kelly Davis talked to Cubs fans before the game.