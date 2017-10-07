Aldi customers tackle would-be robber in Valparaiso

VALPARAISO, Ind. – Customers at an Indiana Aldi stopped a would-be robber by tackling him to the ground.

Police responded to a robbery at the Aldi on the 2900 block of LaPorte Avenue in Valparaiso, Ind., around 7:20 p.m. on Friday.

Police said Thomas Powell, 36, of Hebron, came into the store with a mask on, approached a cashier and demanded money. He inferred that he had a weapon on his pocket.

He got money from the cashier and was immediately restrained by a customer, police said. Additional customers helped and held Powell down until police arrived.

When officers arrived, they saw five or six men holding him down.

Powell was arrested and held on robbery charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

One customer, Jeni Bolton, said she saw the attempted robbery and posted about what she saw on her Facebook page.

She said she’s glad everyone was okay.