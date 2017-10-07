3 men arrested near O’Hare after police discover weapons inside car

CHICAGO — Chicago police brought in the FBI to interview three men arrested this weekend with at least two guns and a pressure cooker near O’Hare airport.

WGN Investigates has learned officers initially tried to pull their vehicle over in the 5800 Block of Cumberland but the men sped off.

When officers curbed their car, they discovered two weapons, including an AR-15 rifle. Officers also found a pressure cooker in the vehicle, which caused initial alarm. However it was quickly determined the pressure cooker had been used in food preparation and did not contain anything sinister.

Police in Chicago and across the country have been on high alert since the Las Vegas attack . Additional officers are on duty this weekend due to the Chicago Marathon.

A police spokesperson tells WGN that three men from Wisconsin are in custody, although it’s unclear how many of them will be charged.

Police say one offender did not have a valid Illinois Carry License and was placed into custody.

The FBI was brought in as a precaution; however interviews quickly caused investigators not to treat this as any type of potential terrorist incident.

Charges are pending. The investigation continues.