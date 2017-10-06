Wounded congressman throws out first pitch at Game 1 of NLDS

WASHINGTON — House Majority Whip Steve Scalise threw out the ceremonial first pitch before Game 1 of the NL Division Series between the Washington Nationals and Chicago Cubs.

BREAKING: Steve Scalise throws out first pitch for Cubs-Nationals MLB playoff game | WATCH: https://t.co/wSqJ6WosLF pic.twitter.com/OrVh9nMakD — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) October 6, 2017

The Louisiana Republican made a triumphant return to the House last week — more than three months after he was wounded while practicing for an annual charity baseball game featuring members of Congress.

Steve Scalise (R-LA) threw out the first pitch at the NLDS Game 1 between the Chicago Cubs and Washington Nationals – FRI0337 (TBS) pic.twitter.com/IkdpTfxcSL — CBS Newspath (@cbsnewspath) October 6, 2017

Scalise wore a red Nationals jersey Friday night with his name and No. 3 on the back. He threw to U.S. Capitol Police officer David Bailey while holding onto a walker stationed a few feet in front of the mound.

Congressman Steve Scalise throws out first pitch to the Capitol Police Officer who saved his life. Hero’s welcome here. A post shared by Paxton Baker (@paxtonkbaker) on Oct 6, 2017 at 4:52pm PDT

Scalise, Bailey and two others were wounded when a gunman opened fire at the practice. Zack Barth and Matt Mika, the other shooting victims, were honored after the pitch.