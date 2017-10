Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Ana Belaval and Pat Tomasulo drove a bus of Cubs fans around the city to get everyone excited for the NLDS, which starts Friday night! Here are some of the highlights:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thanks to all the people who made Friday's WGN Cubs rally possible!

http://chicagotrolley.com/

http://www.viennabeef.com/

http://www.lakeviewhs.com/

http://www.skoffstudios.com/

http://www.clarkstreetsports.com/

http://chicago.cubs.mlb.com/chc/fan_forum/vineline.jsp