Chicago increases security for Marathon and Cubs, Bears game days

CHICAGO — Police say they’re increasing security for Sunday’s Chicago Marathon after a gunman opened fire on an outdoor music festival in Las Vegas from his high-rise hotel room earlier this week, killing 58 people.

The move was announced Thursday, the same day authorities confirmed Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock had booked a room at Chicago’s Blackstone Hotel in August that overlooked the park where the Lollapalooza music festival was being held. There’s no evidence he actually stayed there.

Anthony Riccio, chief of the Chicago Police Department’s organized crime bureau, says there will be “significantly” more undercover officers working during the marathon than in past years.

He says the department will increase the number of undercover officers working Monday night when the Bears play at Soldier Field and next week when the Cubs return to Wrigley Field for the National League playoffs.

City officials say they’ve also met with security staffs of Chicago high-rises.