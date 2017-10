MLB has announced the start times for Game 3 of the NLDS.

The Cubs will face the Nationals at Wrigley Field at 3:08 p.m. or 4:38 p.m. on Monday.

Here are the start times for #NLDS Games 3 and 4 (if necessary) at #WrigleyField. pic.twitter.com/uPVH3zqg7m — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) October 6, 2017

Game 4, if necessary, will start at 4:38 p.m. at Wrigley on Tuesday. And Game 5, again if necessary, will start at 4:38 p.m. CST. in Washington.