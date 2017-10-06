Saturday’s rain/t-storms should end before Sunday’s race
Friday’s rain outpaces entire month of September
Midway tops 90° for a 10th time in 2017; humid air fuels scattered showers and t-storms Thursday—severe weather risk: Indiana/Michigan; humidities pull back for the weekend
“NNE” winds to keep rip currents and waves coming through Saturday; swimmers urged to exercise caution; rain-free, eminently comfortable weekend weather ahead
Five straight days of storms, finally a respite
Rain-forest level moisture fuels severe thunderstorms and their torrential downpours; weekend warmth and elevated humidities may fuel additional scattered weekend t-storms
Clusters of downpour-generating storms to continue on periphery of sizzling, muggy air mass; flooding/ severe weather concerns to remain elevated here into the weekend
Mid-week storms to follow pleasant holiday weather
Sunday’s muggy warmth to generate clouds and storms that could limit city’s view of the eclipse
A book about a storm named Maria
Risk of strong to severe T-storms and localized flood-producing downpours tonight into Thursday
City’s first official 90-degree high temp in 3 weeks threatens to fuel severe t-storms late Thursday and Thursday night; models suggest a squall line may race down Lake Michigan reaching Chicago tonight
Clusters of strong T-storms continue to move across Chicago area until mid-morning
Upcoming cool weather a preview of approaching autumn