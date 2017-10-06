No bags allowed at United Center for Bulls games

Fans hold a sign during a game between the Chicago Bulls and the Atlanta Hawks at the United Center on January 25, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

CHICAGO — Next time you head to the United Center for a Bulls game, you might be better off leaving your bags at home.

The NBA has issued a new policy that applies to all teams. It prohibits all backpacks and hard-sided bags, along with any other bags (including briefcases, luggage, purses and diaper bags) that are larger than 14”x14”x6” in size. Single-compartment drawstring bags and fashion backpack purses will be permitted.

Approved bags are subject to in inspection, and there is no storage available for prohibited items during the game.