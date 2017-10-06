Neighbors blame thief caught on video for rash of package thefts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- In the past two weeks, close to a dozen packages have been stolen off of peoples front porches in Lincoln Park, and people in the neighborhood believe one man is responsible.

While package thefts usually become a bigger problem closer to the holidays, this is something we usually hear about more around holidays, but with more people buying on line stealing packages is becoming a year round problem.

A Lincoln Park neighborhood association says about 10 boxes have gone missing in just the last few weeks. Surveillance video recorded in the area last Monday may show who's responsible. In it, a man casually strolls up to a condo building's front door after UPS has delivered two packages. The thief takes one, while leaving left the other box behind.

The video was later posted to YouTube by resident David Castaneda after his packages were stolen. He said he filed a police report, but isn't expecting much help. So he posted video to online, hoping to warn people. The Sheffield Neighborhood Association later posted an alert on its website about the thefts.

After hearing about the thefts, an Amazon delivery crew moved several just-delivered boxes out of sight= and hopefully out of reach of a thief.

How can you prevent your packages from being stolen? Require a signature for delivery, set up a delivery time for when you know you will be home, or even have it delivered to where you work.

Police say anyone who recognize the suspect in the surveillance video should contact them.