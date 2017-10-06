Muralist surprises boy battling rare cancer with Cubs bedroom of his dreams

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DARIEN, Ill. -- A few months ago, WGN introduced you to a young Chicago Cubs fan battling a rare form of cancer. His family travels to Mexico for costly experimental treatments.

Muralist Ken Markiewicz, owner of Crayons Gone Wild, was so moved by Joey Ventimiglia's story, that he offered to turn the boy's bedroom into a Cubs fan's dream -- free of charge.

So while the family was out of town for a recent treatment, Markiewicz transformed Joey's room -- he painted a W Flag on the ceiling, an ivy outfield on his bedroom wall and he even got the entire 2017 team to sign his closet doors.

And when Joey returned home, he got the surprise of his life.

To support Joey on his journey to recovery, visit his GoFundMe page here.

