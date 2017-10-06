Midway Airport’s $323M modernization project begins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Waiting in the security lines at Midway Airport is on track to become a lot faster.

A new security checkpoint and bridge expansion project began at Midway on Friday.

It's expected to be completed in 2019.

The security pavilion will be 80,000 square feet. It will allow for more security lanes, enhanced technology, and a single checkpoint system that will double TSA screening capacity.

The new security checkpoint is one of three important projects at Midway.

The Midway Modernization Program will cost $323 million, but at no cost to taxpayers.