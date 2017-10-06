Lunchbreak: Moroccan eggplant sandwich

Ellen King
Hewn
810 Dempster St.
Evanston
(847) 869-4396
www.hewnbread.com
Moroccan Eggplant Sandwich
Serves 8
Ingredients:
2 ea medium eggplant, sliced lengthwise
1/4 cup olive oil
1 ea onion, small diced
1/4 cup parsley, chopped
1/4 cup chives, sliced
1 can chopped tomatoes
1 Tbs Moroccan red pepper flakes (red pepper flakes)
1/4 cup lemon juice
8 Hewn Ciabatta rolls
4 Ovolini whole mozzarella balls
1/4 cup pesto
1 cup arugula or mizuna
Directions:
Prepare grill or preheat oven to 400. Take the sliced eggplant and lay it on a sheet pan. Salt both sides and let sit for half hour. After half hour, dab the eggplant with a paper towel and brush both sides with olive oil. Place on a hot grill (or in oven) and cook for 3 minutes on each side. Remove from grill, chop into strips and place in a large bowl. Add the onions, parsley, chives, chopped tomatoes, red pepper flakes and lemon juice. Slice the ciabatta rolls. Spread 1/4 cup eggplant mixture on ciabatta. Tear 1/2 mozzarella ball and place on top of eggplant followed by the arugula. Spread a thin layer of pesto on the top piece of bread and serve.
Recipe courtesy of Ellen King, Hewn Bakery