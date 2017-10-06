Lunchbreak: Moroccan eggplant sandwich

Ellen King

Hewn

810 Dempster St.

Evanston

(847) 869-4396

www.hewnbread.com

Moroccan Eggplant Sandwich

Serves 8

Ingredients:

2 ea medium eggplant, sliced lengthwise

1/4 cup olive oil

1 ea onion, small diced

1/4 cup parsley, chopped

1/4 cup chives, sliced

1 can chopped tomatoes

1 Tbs Moroccan red pepper flakes (red pepper flakes)

1/4 cup lemon juice

8 Hewn Ciabatta rolls

4 Ovolini whole mozzarella balls

1/4 cup pesto

1 cup arugula or mizuna

Directions:

Prepare grill or preheat oven to 400. Take the sliced eggplant and lay it on a sheet pan. Salt both sides and let sit for half hour. After half hour, dab the eggplant with a paper towel and brush both sides with olive oil. Place on a hot grill (or in oven) and cook for 3 minutes on each side. Remove from grill, chop into strips and place in a large bowl. Add the onions, parsley, chives, chopped tomatoes, red pepper flakes and lemon juice. Slice the ciabatta rolls. Spread 1/4 cup eggplant mixture on ciabatta. Tear 1/2 mozzarella ball and place on top of eggplant followed by the arugula. Spread a thin layer of pesto on the top piece of bread and serve.

Recipe courtesy of Ellen King, Hewn Bakery