Itchy-O performs live on WGN Morning News

A throbbing 50-piece band of masked chaos invites you to dissolve the performer/audience divide and melt into the bedlam, that is the disorienting power of itchy-O. itchy-O is a Denver-based percussion-centered electronic performance band. itchy-O brings a sophisticatedly savage sound and the sheer ecstasy of instruments untethered and running free.

With a driving drum corps battery, Taiko drummers, an arsenal of electronics including synthesizers, theremin, vocoders, and many other special devices, the IOMB completely engulfs and immerses an audience from every angle in a pounding electric bog of music, ephemera and spectacle.

The masked and hive-minded IOMB is waging war on predictable mediocrity with their blind-siding-style performances which feature an artfully hazardous Chinese lion, a troupe of sensuous dancing provocateurs, fog, strobes, sequins, sweat and fury.

Itchy-O has played with David Byrne and St. Vincent’s band, performed at Riot Fest with Iggy Pop, Matt & Kim, Naked Raygun, and Public Enemy. They’ve opened for DEVO, Beats Antique, The Melvins, March Fourth, the Extra Action Marching Band, the Warlock Pinchers, headlined and sold-out many other shows. Itchy-O has been featured on Colorado Public Radio, performed for the Biennial of the Americas Kick-off Party, ScoutMob’s Halloween Bash in Atlanta, Westword’s Artopia, conferences such as Adobe’s Effective UI, and toured the US three years in a row.

Thu 8 PM · Reggies · Chicago

https://itchyo.com/