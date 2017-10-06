Friday’s rain outpaces entire month of September

It was far from a deluge, but Friday’s sporadic showers officially totaled 0.33 inches by mid-evening, exceeding the city’s official 0.32 inches of rain for the month of September, which ranked as the city’s fourth driest. With ample moisture available, more rain was expected to fall late Friday night and Saturday as a cold front approached the area from the west, likely triggering some thunderstorms on Saturday, which would be the city’s first convective activity since late August. The weather should clear Saturday night setting the stage for dry weather for Sunday’s 40th Chicago Marathon. Temperatures should be quite comfortable near 60 for the start of the race, but readings should climb through the 60s during the morning with temperatures reaching the lower and middle 70s as the last waves of runners cross the finish line by early afternoon.